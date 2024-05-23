News & Insights

M3 Mining Ltd. Issues Shares, Eyes Exploration Growth

May 23, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1.4 million fully paid ordinary shares to directors with shareholder approval, without the need for disclosure to investors under certain provisions. The company assures compliance with the Corporations Act 2001 requirements and confirms that all necessary financial information for informed assessment by investors is current and disclosed. M3 Mining, focused on copper and gold exploration, is poised to leverage its strategically located projects for potential significant discoveries.

