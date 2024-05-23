M3 Mining Ltd. Director Increases Stake

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced a change in Director Ariel Edward King’s interest, with an acquisition of 800,000 shares and 1,500,000 rights, and no disposals, reflecting a substantial increase in his stake in the company. The shares were acquired at $0.06 each, and the rights were obtained at no cost, under the approval of shareholders at the 2024 EGM. Post-transaction, King’s combined holdings include 1,900,000 ordinary shares and 1,500,000 performance rights, alongside existing options.

