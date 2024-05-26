M3 Mining Ltd. Cancels 2.5 Million Performance Rights

News & Insights

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 2.5 million performance rights as a result of an agreement with the holders, effective from May 24, 2024. This corporate action could indicate significant changes in the company’s management strategy or its capital structure, potentially impacting stock performance and investor interest.

