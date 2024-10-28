News & Insights

M3 Mining Ltd. Expands Exploration in Australia

October 28, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. is advancing its exploration efforts at the Victoria Bore Copper Project and Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia with significant soil sampling and reconnaissance work. The company has discovered historic copper workings and uncovered promising geological formations, while also progressing plans to secure an energy asset in the MENA region. Investors can expect results from rock-chip and soil assays in the coming quarter, potentially boosting the company’s prospects.

TipRanks
