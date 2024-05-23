M3 Mining Issues New Performance Rights

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced the issuance of 5.75 million new performance rights, with the official issue date set for May 22, 2024. This move, part of the company’s ongoing equity expansion, is aimed at strengthening its financial structure and incentivizing performance. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s growth strategy and future prospects.

