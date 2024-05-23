News & Insights

M3 Mining Director’s Stake Surges Post-Approval

May 23, 2024

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has announced a significant change in Director Simon Eley’s interests, with the acquisition of 200,000 ordinary shares at $0.06 each and 3,000,000 performance rights, both approved at the 2024 EGM. Post-transactions, Eley’s total holdings include over 3.4 million shares and 5.5 million performance rights, reflecting a substantial increase in his stake in the company.

