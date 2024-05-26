M3 Mining Director’s Shareholding Adjusted

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has reported a significant change in the holdings of Director Simon Eley, revealing the cancellation of 2,500,000 performance rights, although no new securities were acquired. Eley’s remaining interests include over 3.4 million fully paid shares, 312,501 ordinary shares, and 1.5 million options, with the changes taking effect on May 24, 2024. These shifts in director interests are critical for investors to monitor as they can signal changes in management’s outlook and commitment to the company.

For further insights into AU:M3M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.