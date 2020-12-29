Markets

M2M ETF: The Next Phase of the Technological Revolution

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
M2M ETF: The Next Phase of the Technological Revolution

Dear FINSUM readers, we want to gauge your interest in a potential new ETF coming to market in 2021. As many of you will know, thematic tech ETFs have had some of the best returns over the last half decade, and there is a new ETF in the works that appears like it might have found another niche for excellent growth.

The M2M (symbol: MTOM), or machine-to-machine, economy is one where the smart, autonomous, networked and economic independent machines or devices act as the participants, carrying on the necessary activities of production, distribution, and allocation with little to no human intervention. It is often referred to as the fourth stage of the industrial revolution. M2M transforms traditional industries into technology industries. The enabling technologies include five G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, big data, blockchain, quantum computing and, of course, the internet of things.

Please tell us what you think of MTOM in the form of a 30-second survey (2 multiple choice questions).

  • m2m
  • ai
  • 5g
  • mtom

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

      See more videos

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Markets

      Explore

      Most Popular