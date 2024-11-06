M2i Global to present at The Wall Street Conference

M2i Global (MTWO) will be presenting at The Wall Street Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton, Florida. M2i’s ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGO’s and trusted laboratories. Executive Chairman Doug Cole previously led the pivot/turnaround at American Battery Technology by securing lithium land assets in Nevada, hiring ex-Tesla professionals which ultimately contributed to the building of a lithium-ion battery metal recycling facility, which in turn led to a run-up of the Company’s market cap valuation from approximately $20M to over $2B. Many of the same key human capital resources are involved at M2i, including Banner Public Affairs, led by Senator Jim Talent and Jesse Appleton, who were responsible for much of the Electric Vehicle and Battery legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in November 2021. To date, American Battery Technology has been allocated U.S. government grants totaling approximately $400 million. At the conference, Major General Alberto Rosende, CEO of M2i will highlight the following: Making significant progress in building our ecosystem to provide partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories. Joint Venture with Reforme Group, an Australian mining services, infrastructure, recycling, and renewables company, known for its specialized expertise in developing green and brownfield mining projects. The Joint Venture’s mission is to capitalize on their expertise in critical minerals following the historic May 2023 compact between the Australian and American Governments. The Quadrangle Project aims to play a pivotal role in advancing the critical minerals supply chain and contributing to the global energy transformation. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the partners intend to establish a more sustainable and efficient critical minerals ecosystem that fully aligns with the objectives outlined in the United States-Australian Climate, Critical Minerals, and Clean Energy Transformation Compact. Exclusive offtake agreement with NT Minerals Limited for 88,000 tons of Copper, which is currently valued at $850 million based on today’s price of $9,653 per ton of Copper. Regenerate Technology Global are pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming battery technology and the recycling of battery metals. The two companies will partner to construct a battery recycling facility on Hawthorne Military Facility in Nevada. Collaboration agreement with Next-Gen Energy Technology that will accelerate Next-Gen’s plans to establish the first Lithium cathode materials manufacturing plant outside of China. Strategic Minerals Reserve – aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals. The private-public partnership with the Hawthorne Army Depot located in Nevada.

