M1 KLINIKEN (M12) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 12.82

The average one-year price target for M1 KLINIKEN (M12) has been revised to 12.82 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 11.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.92 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.79% from the latest reported closing price of 9.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in M1 KLINIKEN. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M12 is 0.25%, an increase of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

