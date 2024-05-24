News & Insights

M.P. Evans Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024

M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 3,667 of its own shares on May 23rd, 2024, at a uniform price of 862.71 pence per share. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 53,004,281, all with equal voting rights and none held in treasury. The action is part of the company’s Share Buyback Programme and may affect shareholder notification thresholds under financial authority regulations.

