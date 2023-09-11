M.P. Evans Group H1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE.L), a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the first half of 2023 dropped to US$16.59 million from US$45.00 million in the prior year. Earnings per 10 pence share were 30.7 US cents down from 82.0 US cents last year.

Revenue was US$134.5 million for the first half of 2023, a reduction of 21% on the same period in 2022, primarily due to the lower mill-gate price for Group sales of both crude palm oil and PK.

The company maintained the interim dividend at 12.5 pence per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.