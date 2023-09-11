M.P. Evans Group H1 Profit Drops

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE.L), a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the first half of 2023 dropped to US$16.59 million from US$45.00 million in the prior year. Earnings per 10 pence share were 30.7 US cents down from 82.0 US cents last year.

Revenue was US$134.5 million for the first half of 2023, a reduction of 21% on the same period in 2022, primarily due to the lower mill-gate price for Group sales of both crude palm oil and PK.

The company maintained the interim dividend at 12.5 pence per share.

