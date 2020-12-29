M.D.C. Increases Aggregate Commitment, Maturity Under Revolving Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) has increased the aggregate commitment under its existing $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to $1.2 billion and extended the facility's maturity of $1.125 billion of the facility commitments to December 18, 2025 with the remaining commitment continuing to terminate on December 18, 2023.

M.D.C. Holdings noted that the facility permits an increase in the maximum commitment amount to as much as $1.7 billion upon the company's request. A total of ten lenders are participating in the facility.

