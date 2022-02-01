Markets
MDC

M.D.C. Holdings Q4 Profit Up 10%, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported Tuesday that second-quarter net income increased 10 percent to $162.66 million or $2.21 per share from $147.49 million or $2.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Home sale revenues for the quarter grew 22 percent to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.01 per share on sales of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company projects home deliveries to be between 10,500 and 11,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular