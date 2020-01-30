M.D.C. Holdings Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income grew to $92.6 million or $1.42 per share, from $54.7 million or $0.88 per share in the prior year.

Home sale revenues rose 25% to $1.07 billion from $858.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.27 per share and revenues of $1.1 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 2020 first quarter, the company expects home deliveries to be between 1,550 and 1,650 units.

