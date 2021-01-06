M.D.C. Holdings Q4 New Home Deliveries Rise 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) on Wednesday reported selected preliminary results for the 2020 fourth quarter.

The company said its new home deliveries in the fourth quarter rose 7 percent to 2,564 from 2,389 in the year-ago period. Net new home orders surged 72 percent to 2,708 from 1,574 last year.

Homes in backlog increased 75 percent to 6,655 from 3,801 in the prior-year quarter, and dollar value of backlog jumped 87 percent to $3.26 billion.

M.D.C. Holdings said it will release its 2020 fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.