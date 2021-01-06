Markets
M.D.C. Holdings Q4 New Home Deliveries Rise 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) on Wednesday reported selected preliminary results for the 2020 fourth quarter.

The company said its new home deliveries in the fourth quarter rose 7 percent to 2,564 from 2,389 in the year-ago period. Net new home orders surged 72 percent to 2,708 from 1,574 last year.

Homes in backlog increased 75 percent to 6,655 from 3,801 in the prior-year quarter, and dollar value of backlog jumped 87 percent to $3.26 billion.

M.D.C. Holdings said it will release its 2020 fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

