Markets
MDC

M.D.C. Holdings Q4 Net Income Declines; Home Sale Revenues Up 4%

January 31, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $79.8 million, or $1.08 per share, from $162.7 million or $2.21 per share, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Gross margin from home sales decreased 850 basis points to 15.0% from 23.5%.

Home sale revenues increased 4% to $1.49 billion from $1.44 billion, previous year. Unit deliveries were down 4% to 2,554. Analysts on average had estimated $1.33 billion in revenue.

For the first quarter, projected home deliveries are between 1,500 and 1,600. Projected gross margin from home sales are approximately 18% to 19%.

The company ended the year with a debt to capital ratio of 32.6% and total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.28 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.