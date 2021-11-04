M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) insiders sold US$3.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At M.D.C. Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Lead Director, Herbert Buchwald, for US$624k worth of shares, at about US$57.66 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$49.82. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

M.D.C. Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MDC Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insiders at M.D.C. Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at M.D.C. Holdings. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does M.D.C. Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. M.D.C. Holdings insiders own about US$412m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About M.D.C. Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold M.D.C. Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, M.D.C. Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with M.D.C. Holdings (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

