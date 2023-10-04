M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reached $39.93, with a +1.94% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.31% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 11.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 26, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.18, showcasing a 40.4% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.12 billion, reflecting a 22.18% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $4.59 billion, demonstrating changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.9 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.