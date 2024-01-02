M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ending at $54.80, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 10.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 14.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher within the past month. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.88, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

