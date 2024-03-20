M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed the most recent trading day at $62.80, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.69% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 7.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.12, indicating a 3.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.32% from the year-ago period.

MDC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.47 for its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.