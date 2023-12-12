M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $48.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 11.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.29 billion, showing a 14.88% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion, which would represent changes of -32.46% and -19.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. At present, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.38 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

