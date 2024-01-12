M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ended the recent trading session at $53.94, demonstrating a -1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.22% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 14.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. Right now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.