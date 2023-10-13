M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ended the recent trading session at $38.58, demonstrating a -0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.23%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 4.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 26, 2023. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.18.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

