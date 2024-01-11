M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) standing at $54.97, reflecting a -0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.44% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.44, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating a 14.88% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

