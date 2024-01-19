M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ended the recent trading session at $62.64, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.44, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 14.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.6% higher. At present, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

