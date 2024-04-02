M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ended the recent trading session at $62.98, demonstrating a +0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.35% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.38 per share and a revenue of $4.97 billion, signifying shifts of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.06 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.