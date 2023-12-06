M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) standing at $47.39, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 11.75% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 8.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, down 14.88% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.18 per share and a revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating changes of -32.46% and -19.73%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

