M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 23% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +18.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net New Orders - Homes : 1,695 versus 1,815 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,695 versus 1,815 estimated by four analysts on average. New Home Deliveries - Homes : 1,968 versus 1,973 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,968 versus 1,973 estimated by three analysts on average. Active subdivision - Total : 235 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 235.

: 235 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 235. Average Price - Backlog : $597.70 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $580.14.

: $597.70 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $580.14. Average Price - New Home Deliveries : $552.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $555.23.

: $552.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $555.23. Backlog (units) - Total : 2,775 versus 2,854 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,775 versus 2,854 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog estimated Dollar value : $1.66 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.66 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Home sale revenues : $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

: $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Revenue- Financial services : $23.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.3%.

: $23.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.3%. Income before income taxes- Financial Services : $12.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.94 million.

: $12.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.94 million. Income before income taxes- Homebuilding: $127.38 million versus $101.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

