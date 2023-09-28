M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $41.83, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 40.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.07.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

