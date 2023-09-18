M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed the most recent trading day at $43.46, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.59% and -19.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.47, so we one might conclude that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.