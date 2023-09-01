M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $48.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, down 42.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -37.55% and -21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.6% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.03, so we one might conclude that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.