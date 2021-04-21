M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $59.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 163.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 57.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.96 per share and revenue of $5.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.62% and +33.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MDC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.39, so we one might conclude that MDC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MDC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

