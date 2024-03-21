M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) standing at $62.87, reflecting a +0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 9.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.12, reflecting a 3.7% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.13 billion, indicating a 7.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

