M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $45.87, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.82% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -37.55% and -21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.36% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.