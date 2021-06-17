M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $52.81, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.35%.

MDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MDC is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 46.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.38% and +42.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. MDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.