M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.13, the dividend yield is 3.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $51.13, representing a -19.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.86 and a 29.47% increase over the 52 week low of $39.49.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.5%, compared to an industry average of 47.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mdc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDC as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMIG with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDC at 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.