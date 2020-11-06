M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dividends
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.08, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $48.08, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.50 and a 205.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.78. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.6%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

