M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.11, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $62.11, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.99 and a 171.79% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.43%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDC as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HOMZ with an increase of 28.18% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of MDC at 2.3%.

