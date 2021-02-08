M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.21% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $58.85, representing a 1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.04 and a 273.65% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.55. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.98%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 32.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDC at 10000%.

