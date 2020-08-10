M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.5, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $43.5, representing a -11.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.99 and a 176.19% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 26.18%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 29.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDC at 1.78%.

