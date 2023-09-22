M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed at $41.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.12 billion, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

MDC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.22, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.