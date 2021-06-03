M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed the most recent trading day at $55.36, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MDC is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 46.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion, which would represent changes of +59.38% and +42.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.48% higher. MDC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.05.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

in the coming trading sessions.

