M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) standing at $52.99, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.5%.

The company's stock has climbed by 22.48% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 13.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.44, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 14.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating changes of -32.46% and -19.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.19 for its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.