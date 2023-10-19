M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) ended the recent trading session at $37.46, demonstrating a -1.86% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 10.5% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 26, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.18, indicating a 40.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.59% and -19.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.21 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.