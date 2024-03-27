M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed the most recent trading day at $62.87, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.27% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 7.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 7.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.38 per share and a revenue of $4.97 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.86, which means M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.