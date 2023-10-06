M.D.C. Holdings (FRA:MDH) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 55.44

The average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings (FRA:MDH) has been revised to 55.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 51.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.30 to a high of 61.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.68% from the latest reported closing price of 37.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDH is 0.21%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 66,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,098K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDH by 13.01% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,862K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDH by 11.42% over the last quarter.

