M.D.C. Holdings (FRA:MDH) Price Target Increased by 33.95% to 49.62

The average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings (FRA:MDH) has been revised to 49.62 / share. This is an increase of 33.95% from the prior estimate of 37.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.41 to a high of 52.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.30% from the latest reported closing price of 45.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDH is 0.20%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.04% to 66,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,225K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDH by 19.54% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,862K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,822K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDH by 19.55% over the last quarter.

