Markets
MDC

M.D.C Holdings Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - M.D.C Holdings Inc. (MDC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $147.5 million or $2.19 per share, up from $92.6 million or $1.42 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Home sale revenues increased 10% to $1.18 billion from $1.07 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the 2021 first quarter, the company expects home deliveries to be between 2,200 units and 2,400 units.

For full year 2021, the company projects home deliveries to be between 10,000 units and 11,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular