M.D.C Holdings Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - M.D.C Holdings Inc. (MDC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $147.5 million or $2.19 per share, up from $92.6 million or $1.42 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Home sale revenues increased 10% to $1.18 billion from $1.07 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the 2021 first quarter, the company expects home deliveries to be between 2,200 units and 2,400 units.

For full year 2021, the company projects home deliveries to be between 10,000 units and 11,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.