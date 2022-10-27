M.D.C Holdings Q3 Net Income Declines; Home Sale Revenues Up 12%

(RTTNews) - M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (MDC) reported third quarter net income of $144.4 million, or $1.98 per share, down 1% from $146.0 million or $1.99 per share, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Home sale revenues increased 12% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.41 billion in revenue.

The company projects home deliveries for fourth quarter between 2,200 and 2,500.

